CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the best times for players besides playing in a bowl game is all the events surrounding the game.

The Kentucky Wildcats went to Belk Department store, armed with a gift card and ready to buy some swag.

We found out something that really isn’t all that shocking – Kash Daniel, not a great shopper, but entertaining to watch try.

WH: Is there a shopping strategy today?

KD: I’m growing up, you know. I gotta buy more professional and grown up clothes so I’m probably going to make my way over there.

So Kash made his way to shirts with buttons.

KD: Anybody seen a flannel?

He also made sure to ask important questions.

KD: You need it or want it?

Another Cats player nearby answers, “Uhh, I want it. I want it!”

KD: There you go. That’s what I thought. Giving out lessons y’all – need versus want.

It was clear professional attire just wasn’t in the cards.

KD: You know it’s just not our day with the flannels.

And education wasn’t limited to shopping.

KD: (showing camouflage pants) That’s a trailer park girl’s dream right there.

Kash Daniel and Whitney Harding
UK's Kash Daniel and WHAS11 News' Whitney Harding shop inside the Belk Department Store during an interview on Dec. 29, 2019.
WHAS-TV

KD: Is that Betty White?

WH: Yeah, that one is! That’s Betty White! It’s the Golden Girls.

KD: I don’t know the Golden Girls.

WH: (singing) Thank you for being a friend….

KD: Nope. Doesn’t ring a bell.

