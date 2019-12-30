CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the best times for players besides playing in a bowl game is all the events surrounding the game.

The Kentucky Wildcats went to Belk Department store, armed with a gift card and ready to buy some swag.

We found out something that really isn’t all that shocking – Kash Daniel, not a great shopper, but entertaining to watch try.

WH: Is there a shopping strategy today?

KD: I’m growing up, you know. I gotta buy more professional and grown up clothes so I’m probably going to make my way over there.

So Kash made his way to shirts with buttons.

KD: Anybody seen a flannel?

He also made sure to ask important questions.

KD: You need it or want it?

Another Cats player nearby answers, “Uhh, I want it. I want it!”

KD: There you go. That’s what I thought. Giving out lessons y’all – need versus want.

It was clear professional attire just wasn’t in the cards.

KD: You know it’s just not our day with the flannels.

And education wasn’t limited to shopping.

KD: (showing camouflage pants) That’s a trailer park girl’s dream right there.

UK's Kash Daniel and WHAS11 News' Whitney Harding shop inside the Belk Department Store during an interview on Dec. 29, 2019.

WHAS-TV

KD: Is that Betty White?

WH: Yeah, that one is! That’s Betty White! It’s the Golden Girls.

KD: I don’t know the Golden Girls.

WH: (singing) Thank you for being a friend….

KD: Nope. Doesn’t ring a bell.

RELATED: Kentucky football's buying in led to late season success

RELATED: Kentucky football prepares food backpacks for needy kids as Belk Bowl nears

►Contact sports reporter Whitney Harding at wharding@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Whitney)and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.