LEXINGTON, Ky. — Coach John Calipari has added another top recruit to his roster.

Five-star power forward Isaiah Jackson has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats 2020 class.

Jackson chose the Cats over Alabama and Syracuse.

He’s the best power forward in the class, according to 24-7 Sports and the 32nd best overall recruit.

