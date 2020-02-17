LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky (20-5) has jumped in front of Louisville (21-5) in the Associated Press Top 25 after the Cards suffered losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson.

Kentucky jumped from No. 12 to No. 10 in the latest poll after defeating Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, while Louisville dropped six spots from No. 5 to No. 11.

Coming off their win over Virginia, Louisville dropped two in a row, losing to Georgia Tech, 64-58, and Clemson, 77-62. Both teams were below or at .500 when they faced the Cards.

Louisville will take on Syracuse Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. before hosting UNC Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. Kentucky will play at LSU Tuesday at 11 p.m. and host Florida Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

