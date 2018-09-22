LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Even though UK’s basketball season doesn’t officially begin until late October, fans are taking to social media to express their anger after the team received a visit from 68th Secretary of State and presidential candidate John Kerry.

Coach John Calipari said Kerry was in town and was going to watch the team’s Saturday practice.

Calipari also said he enjoyed Kerry’s words he expressed to the team.

In the world of social media, there are those who expressed their disappointment.

“Total loss of respect for @UKCoachCalipari! Why bring a traitor of our country into the program? Keep politics out of @UKAthletic! @UKMitchBarnhart have some integrity if the coaches can’t have class,” David Bechtol, a Twitter user said.

With all the negative, there were actually some fans who applauded the visit.

“Welcome @JohnKerry!! Thank you Coach Cal for introducing these young men to greatness from all different paths of life”, user Becky G said.

Calipari eventually responded to the criticism in a second social media post.

“Anyone who has given to this country his entire life — from the Navy to our government — to make our country better, I respect. Party is irrelevant to me and I’m glad my team got to meet Secretary Kerry today,” he said.

Since the posts (also on Facebook), Calipari has received hundreds of comments and interactions.

Coming up for the Wildcats will Big Blue Madness on Oct. 12 and their Blue-White scrimmage on Oct. 21 followed by two exhibition games.

The Cats will take on Duke Nov. 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the State Farm Champions Classic held in Indianapolis.

