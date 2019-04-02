NEW YORK (AP) - UConn has dropped to fifth in The Associated Press women's basketball poll - its lowest ranking in nearly 12 years - after suffering its second loss of the season.

The Huskies (19-2) lost to then-No. 3 Louisville last week and fell to their worst ranking since Feb. 12, 2007. UConn moved into the top five a week earlier and has remained there every poll since - a span of 232 consecutive weeks. That is more than double the next-longest streak, which is held by Louisiana Tech. The Lady Techsters had a 96-week run in the top five from 1979-84.

Louisville moved up to second behind top-ranked Baylor. The Lady Bears received 25 of 28 first-place votes from a national media panel on Monday. The Cardinals received the other three.

Oregon and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Mississippi State, Oregon State, Marquette, North Carolina State and Maryland were next in the rankings. The Wolfpack lost their first game of the season, falling to North Carolina on Sunday.

Miami entered the poll at No. 25 while BYU fell out a week after getting ranked.