COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Breein Tyree scored 21 points, Devontae Shuler knocked down clutch baskets late and Ole Miss defeated Missouri 73-68 on Saturday to snap its three-game losing streak.

Missouri had a shot to tie the game with fewer than 20 seconds left, but Rebels' forward Bruce Stevens stuffed Jordan Geist's layup attempt and guard Terence Davis knocked down a pair of free throws to secure an Ole Miss victory.

Mississippi trailed 34-26 at halftime but Tyree's 3-pointer tied it at 46 with 12:20 remaining and another 3-pointer gave Ole Miss the lead, 60-59 with 5:03 to go. Later, it was sophomore guard Shuler who put the Rebels up two points with a fast-break layup with 1:28 remaining. He then knocked down a fadeaway jumper on Ole Miss' next possession to extend the team's lead to four with 52 seconds left.

In scraping by, Ole Miss (20-12, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) picked up a road win that was crucial in locking down an NCAA Tournament bid.

Missouri (14-16, 5-13) was looking to win its third straight game and move to .500. Freshman Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 20 points and his rookie counterpart Torrence Watson added 14.