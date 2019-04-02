Tennessee remains at No. 1 for the third straight week and the top four are unchanged in The Associated Press men's basketball poll.

Losses by Michigan and Michigan State led to a shake-up in the rest of the top 10.

The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.

Michigan dropped two spots to No. 7 after losing to Iowa. Michigan State fell three spots to No. 9 following a loss to Indiana, which had lost its previous seven games.

No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina all moved up because of the losses.

No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.