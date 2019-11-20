RICHMOND, Ky. — RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Ty Taylor had 18 points as Eastern Kentucky easily defeated NAIA-member Alice Lloyd College 99-63 on Tuesday night.

Lachlan Anderson turned in a 3-point play nine minutes in to give the Colonels an 11-point lead and his dunk with 4:24 left made it a 20-point margin. By intermission Eastern Kentucky was up 49-22.

Anderson finished with 16 points for the Colonels, while Tre King chipped in 15 and Michael Moreno 14 points. Anderson also had eight rebounds for the Colonels (3-2).

Blake Smith had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Will Philpot added 10 points and 15 rebounds. Ian Lee had eight rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky matches up against Florida International on Friday.