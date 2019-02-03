WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Tyus Battle scored 21 points and Syracuse held Wake Forest without a basket for 13½ minutes in the second half in Saturday's 79-54 win.

Elijah Hughes added 18 points for the Orange (19-10, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had little trouble knocking down shots from the opening tip. But Syracuse led by just five early in the second half before the Demon Deacons went cold and gave the Orange their chance to steadily stretch the lead into a blowout.

Syracuse shot 54 percent and dominated inside, finishing with a 44-10 edge in points in the paint.

Chaundee Brown had 14 points for the Demon Deacons (11-17, 4-12), who trailed just 40-35 early after the break on Sharone Wright Jr.'s layup off a turnover at the 19:14 mark. But they didn't hit another basket until Torry Johnson's 3-pointer with 5:41 left, long after the Orange had blown the game open.