LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Marcus Montgomery broke his own single-game school record with a 55-point performance in Spalding University's 145-133 loss to Greenville University.

The Butler High School grad previously scored 51 points against the same team last season. The junior went 23 of 33 from the floor, including five of nine 3-point attempts.

Montgomery also broke the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference scoring record for a conference game, finishing with just the sixth 50-point performance by a SLIAC player in league play.

The Golden Eagles are 1-10 (1-3 SLIAC) this season, their lone win coming against Iowa Wesleyan. Their next game is against Fontbonne University Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Spalding to adopt ‘test-optional’ undergraduate admissions policy

RELATED: Spalding University unveils new athletic complex

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.