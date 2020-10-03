LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Headed to the SEC Tournament in Nashville this week?

Officials with the Southeastern Conference say they are taking health precautions due to rising cases of coronavirus.

They say they are continuing to monitor developments associated with COVID-19 and have not modified the schedule with the men’s basketball tournament. Their expectation is to play the tournament as scheduled.

The SEC says they are taking the same approach as they did with the women’s tournament played last week.

Here is their plan of action:

Additional hand sanitizers will be present at arena entrances and throughout concourse and in meeting rooms;

Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and upon departure;

Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game;

Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game;

Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms;

Hand sanitizers at scorer's table, in officials' locker rooms and operations offices;

Signage throughout concourse to provide CDC preventive action recommendations

The SEC Tournament begins March 11.

