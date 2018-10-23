Purdue's Carsen Edwards and North Carolina's Luke Maye headline The Associated Press 2018-19 preseason men's All-America team.

They were joined by Duke freshman R.J. Barrett, Kansas big man Dedric Lawson, Nevada's Caleb Martin and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ on the team announced on Tuesday.

Edwards, a 6-foot-1 guard, appeared on 63 of 65 ballots from a national panel after deciding to return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

The 6-8 Maye, like Edwards, was a third-team All-American a year ago after averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Barrett is the marquee player in coach Mike Krzyzewski's latest stellar recruiting class.

Lawson is eligible for the Jayhawks after transferring from Memphis.

Martin, the first Nevada player to make the AP preseason team, tied with Happ for the fifth spot. It's the first tie for the fifth spot on the AP All-America team since 2012-13.

