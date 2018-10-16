NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City jury is done hearing testimony at a federal trial about secret payments in college basketball.

Prosecutors have accused a former Adidas executive and two other defendants of conspiring to funnel funds to the families of prized prospects to get them to commit to programs sponsored by the sneaker company. They've all pleaded not guilty.

Government evidence on Tuesday focused a flurry of texts and phone calls last year about prospect Brian Bowen Jr. before he committed to Louisville, an Adidas school.

In one text, Rick Pitino expressed interest in Bowen. But there was no clear sign the legendary Louisville coach knew about an alleged scheme to give the player's father $100,000 in violation of NCAA rules.

Closing arguments were expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

