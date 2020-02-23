YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dantez Walton had 20 points as Northern Kentucky held off a late Youngstown State rally to post a 61-59 win on Saturday.

Jalen Tate had 18 points for Northern Kentucky (21-8, 13-4 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Tyler Sharpe added 12 points. Trevon Faulkner had eight rebounds.

Youngstown State scored a season-low 20 points in the first half.

Donel Cathcart III had 14 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (16-13, 9-7). Naz Bohannon added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Garrett Covington had eight rebounds.