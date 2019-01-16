KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Jeremy Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Buffalo held off upset-minded Western Michigan 88-79 on Tuesday night.

Nick Perkins added 14 points for the Bulls (16-1, 4-0 Mid-American Conference), who trailed by 11 in the first half and struggled to shake free of WMU until the very end. Buffalo had won its first three MAC games by a combined 70 points.

The Bulls led by just four toward the end of this one, but star guard CJ Massinburg - who had been scoreless in the second half - connected from 3-point range to make it 86-79 with under 90 seconds remaining.

The Broncos (6-11, 0-4) went on a 15-0 run in the first half and led 33-22, but Buffalo rebounded quickly and led 43-39 at halftime.

The Bulls led 69-68 when Perkins and Ronaldo Segu made consecutive 3-pointers. Buffalo pushed the lead to nine, but WMU answered with seven straight points to make it 77-75.

Josh Davis scored 24 points for WMU.