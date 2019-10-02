LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Selection Sunday is 36 days away and the NCAA tournament committee has released its top 16 seeds if the tournament were to start today.

The Duke Blue Devils would clinch the overall No. 1 seed, putting them in the East region.

The committee said Saturday they saw Duke and Tennessee as 1A and 1B – the Vols would land in the South region.

Virginia and Gonzaga would round out the final No. 1 seeds.

Taking a closer look at these regions, Kentucky would snag the top 2-seed putting them in the Midwest region in Kansas City.

Some may wonder why as the best 2 isn’t Kentucky in the Louisville region or Washington D.C.?

Well the committee said they don’t pair the best 2 seed with the overall 1 – that’s Duke in the D.C. regional.

Then, because Tennessee is an SEC team, they didn’t put Kentucky there.

Of course, the Cats and the Vols will play each other twice coming up so that will all shake out – there is still a solid change that Kentucky could be in a Louisville regional.

Speaking of Louisville, the Cardinals came in as the 4 seed in the West regional. The committee had the Cards as the 15th overall team.

1. Duke 2. Tennessee 3. Virginia 4. Gonzaga 5. Kentucky 6. Michigan 7. North Carolina 8. Michigan State 9. Purdue 10. Kansas 11. Houston 12. Marquette 13. Iowa State 14. Nevada 15. Louisville 16. Wisconsin