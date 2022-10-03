Who is St. Peter’s? What you need to know about Kentucky's opponent in the first round of the NCAA tournament

The Wildcats will face St. Peter’s University Peacocks on Thursday during the first-round action of the tournament in Indianapolis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that the field of 68 has been set in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, who is Kentucky’s first-round opponent?

The Wildcats will face St. Peter’s University Peacocks during the first-round action of the tournament. The East stated teams will tip-off Thursday in Indianapolis.

Here's what we know about the Peacocks

The Peacocks (19-11) are making their first tournament appearance since 2011.

Saint Peter's defeated Monmouth 60-54 to capture their fourth MAAC Championship and punched their March Madness big dance ticket.

According to the Associated Press, Saint Peter's ranks among the national leaders in field goal percentage defense.