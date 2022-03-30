Cardinals land in Minneapolis; Here’s a visitor’s guide to the Twin Cities

If you're heading to Minneapolis for the Final Four game, here's what you should check out after cheering on the Louisville Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 1 Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team will face off against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. in the Target Arena in the heart of the Twin Cities.

If you're planning on heading to Minneapolis for the big game, here's a list of things to check out while you're there.

Dining

Pizza Luce (119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, Minn.)

Enjoy unique and specialty pizzas, hoagies, salads and more from a popular local pizza chain.

The restaurant stays open late and offers happy hour specials daily.

Surly Brewing (520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minn.)

Choose from 20 Surly beers and grab some food from the brewery's food truck. Sit by the fire pit, play a game of corn hole and enjoy the large outdoor patio.

Eat Street on Nicollet Avenue

Enjoy a whole street lined with international food offered by multiple family-owned restaurants.

Tours/Experiences

Boom Island Park (724 Sibley St. NE Minneapolis, Minn.)

The park is located on the Mississippi Riverfront and offers picturesque sights of the Minneapolis skyline.

Enjoy a skyline view from the top of the miniature lighthouse on the north side of the park.

Mall of America (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minn.)

South of downtown Minneapolis lies America's largest mall, a four-level shopping center aptly dubbed the Mall of America.

There are plenty of stores to shop from along with attractions like an aquarium and the indoor Nickelodeon Universe theme park.

Outdoors

Stone Arch Bridge (100 Portland Ave. Minneapolis, Minn.)

This bridge spans 23 arches over the Mississippi River and is one of the city's landmark locations.

Take the cobblestone path on St. Anthony's Main, one of the oldest portions of the city, to reach the bridge to enjoy a hidden gem lined with a historic theatre and restaurants.

Loring Park (1382 Willow St. Minneapolis, Minn.)

Considered the Central Park of Minneapolis, this large park is located downtown and is just a five-minute drive from the arena.

The more than 30-acre park has numerous paths for walking or biking, art installations, a picnic area and playground space for children.

