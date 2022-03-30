Cardinals land in Minneapolis; Here’s a visitor’s guide to the Twin Cities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 1 Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team will face off against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. in the Target Arena in the heart of the Twin Cities.
If you're planning on heading to Minneapolis for the big game, here's a list of things to check out while you're there.
Dining
Pizza Luce (119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, Minn.)
- Enjoy unique and specialty pizzas, hoagies, salads and more from a popular local pizza chain.
- The restaurant stays open late and offers happy hour specials daily.
Surly Brewing (520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minn.)
- Choose from 20 Surly beers and grab some food from the brewery's food truck. Sit by the fire pit, play a game of corn hole and enjoy the large outdoor patio.
Eat Street on Nicollet Avenue
- Enjoy a whole street lined with international food offered by multiple family-owned restaurants.
Tours/Experiences
Boom Island Park (724 Sibley St. NE Minneapolis, Minn.)
- The park is located on the Mississippi Riverfront and offers picturesque sights of the Minneapolis skyline.
- Enjoy a skyline view from the top of the miniature lighthouse on the north side of the park.
Mall of America (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minn.)
- South of downtown Minneapolis lies America's largest mall, a four-level shopping center aptly dubbed the Mall of America.
- There are plenty of stores to shop from along with attractions like an aquarium and the indoor Nickelodeon Universe theme park.
Outdoors
Stone Arch Bridge (100 Portland Ave. Minneapolis, Minn.)
- This bridge spans 23 arches over the Mississippi River and is one of the city's landmark locations.
- Take the cobblestone path on St. Anthony's Main, one of the oldest portions of the city, to reach the bridge to enjoy a hidden gem lined with a historic theatre and restaurants.
Loring Park (1382 Willow St. Minneapolis, Minn.)
- Considered the Central Park of Minneapolis, this large park is located downtown and is just a five-minute drive from the arena.
- The more than 30-acre park has numerous paths for walking or biking, art installations, a picnic area and playground space for children.
Click here for more local places to check out while you're in Minneapolis rooting for the Cardinals.
