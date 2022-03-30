x
March Madness

Going to Minneapolis to cheer on the Cardinals in the Final Four? Here’s a visitor’s guide

If you're heading to Minneapolis for the Final Four game, here's what you should check out before and after the game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team will face off against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. in the Target Arena.

If you're planning on heading to Minneapolis for the big game, here's a list of things to check out while you're there.

Dining

Pizza Luce (119 N 4th St, Minneapolis, Minn.)

Surly Brewing (520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minn.)

  • Choose from 20 Surly beers and grab some food from the brewery's food truck. Sit by the fire pit, play a game of corn hole and enjoy the large outdoor patio.

Eat Street on Nicollet Avenue

Tours/Experiences

Boom Island Park (724 Sibley St. NE Minneapolis, Minn.)

Mall of America (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minn.)

  • South of downtown Minneapolis lies America's largest mall, a four-level shopping center aptly dubbed the Mall of America.
  • There are plenty of stores to shop from along with attractions like an aquarium and the indoor Nickelodeon Universe theme park.

RELATED: NCAA Women's Final Four: Fan events, experiences in Minneapolis

Outdoors

Stone Arch Bridge (100 Portland Ave. Minneapolis, Minn.)

  • This bridge spans 23 arches over the Mississippi River and is one of the city's landmark locations.
  • Take the cobblestone path on St. Anthony's Main, one of the oldest portions of the city, to reach the bridge to enjoy a hidden gem lined with a historic theatre and restaurants.

Loring Park (1382 Willow St. Minneapolis, Minn.)

  • Considered the Central Park of Minneapolis, this large park is located downtown and is just a five-minute drive from the arena.
  • The more than 30-acre park has numerous paths for walking or biking, art installations, a picnic area and playground space for children.

Click here for more local places to check out while you're in Minneapolis rooting for the Cardinals.

