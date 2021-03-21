Suit up! Malik Williams returns to Louisville for one more season

The Louisville Cardinals center announced on Twitter that he will be back with the team for another season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malik Williams is back!

The Louisville Cardinals center announced on Twitter that he will be back with the team for another season.

Williams played in just three games this season, continuing to deal with a right foot injury.

He started the year sidelined after developing a new fracture in it before returning.

The two-time captain then reinjured it at Duke on Feb. 27.

In 2019, Williams was the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Valued as a vocal leader, he has averaged 7 points and 5 rebounds per game over his career.

Williams, like other college athletes, were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That flexibility was provided to the student-athletes after the spring season was canceled in 2020 and the fall season was impacted by the pandemic.

