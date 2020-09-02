LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville honored their 1980 National Championship game during their match against Virginia on Saturday.

It’s been 40 years since the Cards defeated UCLA in the championship, led by National Player of the Year Darrell Griffith, who returned home for the celebration.

“It means more to me probably than the other guys just because I was from Louisville and seen how we came so close so many times and never able to get over the hump. And to be able to get over the hump, it means a lot,” he said.

Louisville beat UCLA 59-54.

The 1979-80 Cards were 33-3 for the overall season and 12-0 in the Metro Conference.

