LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It might not count in the season’s official win-loss tally, but neither the Louisville women’s basketball team or the USA National Team isn’t taking Sunday’s showcase lightly.

For Louisville, it’s a chance to go up against the best of the best and for Team USA, it’s a way to tune up their game before this summer’s Olympics as well while spreading excitement about women’s basketball around the country.

Team USA doesn’t feature a lot of exciting young talent, some of women’s basketball’s old guard like Sue Bird said the showcases are a way to continually move the game forward.

“I want to make sure that these younger generations, these younger kids have an opportunity, the same one I did but even better. I always joke like I hope in 20 years, I'm like that disgruntled old person who's like, 'Man, I wasn't making a million,' because that means I did something right and that means they're doing something right by carrying the torch on as well,” she said.

