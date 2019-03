LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After clinching a share of the regular season title, Louisville women’s basketball is all set for the ACC tournament.

The Cardinals will come in as defending champions with a No. 2 seed and will receive byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round in Greensboro.

They will face the winner of Thursday’s game.

See full bracket here.



Wednesday, March 6

Game No. 1 –No. 12 Virginia vs. No. 13 Boston College, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Duke vs. No. 14 Pitt, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)



Thursday, March 7

Game No. 4 – No. 5 Syracuse vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 6 – No. 7 Clemson vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)



Friday, March 8

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 NC State vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)



Saturday, March 9

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ESPNU)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)



Sunday, March 10

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, Noon (ESPN2)

