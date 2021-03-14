Bid denied | Louisville out of 2021 NCAA Tournament

The Cards will have to wait and see if anyone must withdraw due to COVID-19 issues over the next two days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has missed the NCAA tournament – for now.

They were on the bubble as a possible 11th seed in the tournament.

The Cardinals are listed as one of the first four teams out – meaning they are a “standby” team and the first standby team.

A standby team can only be introduced into the tournament 48 hours after the announcement of the field of 68.

The final deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Cards will have to wait and see if anyone must withdraw due to COVID-19 issues over the next two days.

If they do not replace anyone, the Cardinals can potentially be a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

