Louisville men's basketball Coach Chris Mack tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville men’s basketball Coach Chris Mack has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes as the university has postponed their match against Pittsburgh on Feb. 10 at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards also had previous matches against Syracuse and Virginia postponed.

Officials said Mack is experiencing mild symptoms and will follow protocols.

Officials said this postponement follows additional tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the basketball program.

Mack will continue to communicate with team members and staff virtually but will miss the Cards’ next game at Virginia Tech on Feb 13.

Assistant Coach Dino Gaudio will lead the team in practice and at next Saturday’s game.

