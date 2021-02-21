No. 3 Louisville Stumbles at Florida State, 68-59

Dana Evans scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half, but she shot just 5 of 21 for Louisville (20-2, 13-2).

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Dana Evans scored 13 points to extend her steak of double-digit scoring games to 39, but it wasn’t enough as Florida State stunned No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Sunday afternoon.

Morgan Jones led Florida State with 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. She shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Seminoles (9-6, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), recording her third double-double of the season.

Kourtney Weber scored 14 as the Seminoles used a 9-0 run in the fourth period to pull in front and hold on for the victory, which was critical toward improving their NCAA Tournament prospects.

Evans scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half, but she shot just 5 of 21 for Louisville (20-2, 13-2). She also finished with a team-high five assists. Olivia Cochran had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Cardinals were looking to secure their fourth straight ACC regular-season title, but a poor shooting game ended that opportunity.

Louisville shot just 21 of 60 (35 percent) from the floor and 3 of 20 (15 percent) from 3-point range.

Florida State also had its struggles from the floor, making just 19 of 60 (31.7 percent) of its shots and 3 of 13 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range. But, the Seminoles shot 27 of 38 (71.1 percent) at the free throw line, while the Cardinals were 14 of 22 (63.6 percent) from the stripe.

TAKEAWAYS

Louisville couldn't make 3-pointers and Evans couldn't get in gear in a rare road loss.

Jones and Weber led the way as the Seminoles used the free throw line to deliver its third victory in the last two seasons vs. the Cardinals.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays at Notre Dame on Feb. 28.

Florida State plays at Notre Dame on Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.