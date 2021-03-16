Louisville receives No. 2 seed; Kentucky, Indiana both receive No. 4 seeds in NCAA Women's Tournament

The women got the great news during Monday’s Selection Show on ESPN.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana’s men’s basketball teams are done for the season, but the women have made their case and have earned bids to the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

The women got the great news during Monday’s Selection Show on ESPN.

The Cardinal women (23-3) have been selected as a No. 2 seed and will play in the Alamo Regional. It’s the first time in program history they have received a No. 2 seed. They go up against No. 15 seeded Marist on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Kentucky Wildcats (17-8) received a No. 4 seed and will go against No. 13 seeded Idaho State in the River Walk Region. They will tip off at Sunday 2 p.m. on ESPN.

The Indiana Hoosiers also earned a No. 4 seed and their highest seeding in the NCAA Tournament since 1983. They will battle No. 13 seeded Virginia Commonwealth University in the Mercado Region at 2 p.m. Monday on ESPNU.

The women's tournament will be completely played in San Antonio.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.