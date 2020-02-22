LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been 15 years since Card Nation heard the names Taquan Dean, Brad Gianiny, David Padgett and Ellis Myles to name a few.

Back then, Louisville called Freedom Hall home where legions of fans often gathered for memorable moments.

In 2005, the Cards made a run to the Final Four under then Coach Rick Pitino.

Some of the team reunited Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center to mark their shining moment in Louisville Cardinals history.

During the run to the 2005 Final Four, Louisville also won the Conference USA title.

They made it past the Albuquerque Regional beating West Virginia 93-85 in an overtime victory but were bested by Illinois 75-57 in that semifinal match.

The Cards were 33-5 for the 2004-05 season.

