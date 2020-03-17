LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville basketball’s Darius Perry is transferring heading into his senior season.

University of Louisville confirmed the news Monday.

“We appreciate Darius’ contributions to the Louisville basketball program his first three years,” Coach Chris Mack said. “We wish him the best for his final year of college basketball as he will graduate in May.”

Perry, a junior guard, has been part of the Cardinals for the last three years averaging 5.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds. He started in 26 games this season and totaled 482 points and 183 assists in his three seasons.

“I love Louisville and regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card,” Perry said. “I wish everyone repping Louisville the best.”

The junior's season was cut short after the NCAA stopped post season play due mounting concerns of the now coronavirus pandemic.

