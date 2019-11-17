LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville women’s basketball team has signed Hailey Van Lith to complete their 2020 class.

Van Lith is a huge addition to the team. She is the No. 2 prospect in the nation, according to Prospect Nation and ESPNW’s HoopGurlz ranks her at No. 8.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Wenatchee, Washington chose the Cards over reigning national champion Baylor.

She joins, Olivia Cochran, Merissah Russell, and Ahlana Smith, who all signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.