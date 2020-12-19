LaRavia scores 27 to lift Indiana St. past Ball St. 67-57

Jake LaRavia made 13 of 14 free throws.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jake LaRavia had a career-high 27 points as Indiana State got past Ball St. 67-57 on Saturday.

Tyreke Key had 12 points for Indiana State (2-2). Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points. Cooper Neese had seven rebounds.

Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points for the Cardinals (3-3). K.J. Walton added 13 points and six rebounds. Jalen Windham had 10 points.