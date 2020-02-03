LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky and Louisville both went up in the Week 18 AP Top 25 poll, rising to No. 6 and No. 10, respectively.

The Wildcats (24-5) defeated Texas A&M and Auburn, becoming SEC regular season champions, while Louisville (24-6) bounced back from a loss to Florida State Monday with a win over Virginia Tech.

Kansas was the unanimous No. 1, while Baylor, Florida State, Creighton and Duke all dropped in the rankings. Fourteen top 25 teams lost last week, with five teams losing twice.

UK will face Tennessee and Florida to finish out the regular season, while Louisville will play at No. 22 Virginia.

