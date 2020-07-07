Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

Kentucky announced on its athletics website Tuesday that the Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29.

Kentucky announced on its athletics website Tuesday that the Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29.

UAB will play at Kentucky for the second straight season. The Wildcats defeated the Blazers 69-58 on Nov. 29 in Rupp Arena. The all-time series is tied 3-3.

Kentucky is 12-0 all-time against Marshall. Their last meeting was in December 2012.

