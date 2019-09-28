LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals have their first commit of the 2020 class.

Former Trinity Shamrock Jay Scrubb has announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after his official visit.

He said via Twitter, “I’m home baby, 502 yall miss me?”

Scrubb is a 6-foot-6 guard from John Logan College and is ranked the top junior college player, according to 247sports.com.

Head Coach Chris Mack also shared his excitement on Twitter as well.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.