LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Emese Hof scored 25 points to help No. 20 Miami beat No. 2 Louisville 79-73 on Sunday.

Laura Cornelius added 16 points and six assists as the Hurricanes (22-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned their fourth consecutive victory. Mykea Gray had 10 points.

Miami trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter. The Hurricanes' fifth - and biggest - win over a ranked foe in six games this season also gave coach Katie Meier her 350th win in her 18-year career.

Asia Durr led Louisville (23-2, 10-2) with 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting. Dana Evans had 14, and Kylee Shook and Bionca Dunham each scored 12.