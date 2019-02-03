CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kyle Guy scored 17 points and No. 2 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 73-49 on Saturday for the Panthers' 12th straight loss.



Ty Jerome added 13 points and De'Andre Hunter had 12 for the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who maintained at least a share of the lead in the ACC pending North Carolina's game at Clemson later Saturday.



Jered Wilson-Frame scored 15 points and Au'diese Toney had 12 for Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14). The loss was the 23rd in a row on the road for the Panthers, and their 20th consecutive in ACC road games.



Virginia led 11-10 before Jay Huff's basket sparked a 21-2 run that started with 16 consecutive points. Guy hit three of his five 3-pointers during the surge, and the Panthers went 6:15 between field goals before Sidy N'Dir's driving basket with 5:06 to play in the half. Virginia led 39-19 at halftime.



The Cavaliers, who lead the nation in scoring defense (54.3 points per game) have held 10 teams below 50 points this season.