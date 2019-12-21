INDIANAPOLIS — Armaan Franklin made a 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left, giving Indiana a 62-60 come-from-behind victory over Notre Dame.

Rex Pflueger's half-court heave at the buzzer hit nothing but air.

The Fighting Irish led by five with 3:42 to play but did not make a basket in the final four minutes.

Indiana has beaten Notre Dame four straight times in the Crossroads Classic.

Franklin finished with 17 points.

Dane Goodwin scored all 15 of his points in the final 15 minutes as Notre Dame charged back from a 16-point deficit.