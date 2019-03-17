Four Kentucky men's basketball teams are going dancing.

The University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Northern Kentucky and Murray State all made the NCAA Tournament, the committee announced Sunday.

Kentucky earned a two seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket, facing 15 seed Abilene Christian Thursday in Jacksonville. The Wildcats were in the conversation for a one seed, but a loss to Tennessee in the semifinals in the SEC Tournament Saturday pushed UK down to a two seed.

The game airs at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on CBS.

Seven seed Louisville will face 10 seed Minnesota in Des Moines Thursday. Minnesota is coached by Richard Pitino, the son of ex-Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The Cards will face the Gophers at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

After winning the Horizon League, 14 seed Northern Kentucky will take on 3 seed Texas Tech in the West Region in Tulsa, Oklahoma Friday.

The Norse will play at 1:30 p.m. on TNT.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champions Murray State and top NBA draft pick Ja Morant earned a 12 seed in the tourney, facing five seed Marquette in the West Region on Thursday.

The Racers will compete in Hartford after the Florida/Vermont game ends on TBS Thursday afternoon.

