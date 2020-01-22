EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The University of Evansville has fired men's basketball coach Walter McCarty after receiving additional reports of misconduct off the court.

The former Kentucky star was placed on administrative leave December 26th amid allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school's Title IX policy.

The school issued a statement saying interim coach Bernie Seltzer would continue to serve as the interim coach.

"There is no place at UE for any behavior by any University employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others, " officials said.

They say the investigations will continue.

McCarty's team stunned the college basketball world earlier this season with an upset of then-No. 1 Kentucky, his alma mater.