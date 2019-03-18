LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly 24 hours after the NCAA men’s basketball brackets were revealed, the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats women now know their journeys.

The Cardinal women have earned a No. 1 seed in the Albany Region and will face No. 16 Robert Morris at the KFC Yum Center on Friday.

The Wildcats received a No. 6 seed and will face 11-seeded Princeton in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.

The reveal came early as ESPNU accidentally showed the women's NCAA after returning from a commercial break during their Bracketology show, according to Deadspin.

ESPN did send out an apology and aired the full bracket at 5 p.m. but will still move ahead with the Selection Show at 7 p.m. Monday.