WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Carsen Edwards had 19 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead Purdue to an 89-54 win over Rutgers on Tuesday night.

Trevion Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Sasha Stefanovic added 14 points for the Boilermakers (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) who have won five of their last six.

Montez Mathis scored 19 points, Shaq Carter had 10 points and seven rebounds and Geo Baker had 10 points and five rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-5) played their second straight game without leading scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi. He was out again with a knee injury suffered against Ohio State last week.

After a 9-0 run before halftime, Purdue scored nine straight points - two 3-pointers by Ryan Cline and another by Edwards - early in the second half to pull away for good.

Cline's 3-pointer with 17:48 remaining put the Boilermakers ahead 49-32, but Purdue led by as many as 40 (83-43) when Aaron Wheeler made two free throws with 4:51 to play.

Mathis scored late in the first half to cut Purdue's lead to 31-27, but the Boilers scored nine straight and led 40-27 after a steal and fast-break layup by Edwards with 48 seconds remaining in the half.

Purdue led Rutgers 40-30 at halftime.