LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 23 points to lead No. 4 Louisville to an 87-51 victory over Boston College on Sunday.

After the Eagles scored almost immediately off the tip, Louisville went on a 12-1 run and never looked back. Louisville increased the lead to 39-17 in the second quarter, but Boston College had a chance to trim their deficit to 11 points before halftime. However, steals by Durr and Jazmine Jones in the final nine seconds led to four points and a 45-27 lead for the Cardinals (25-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Durr hit 6-of-11 shots and 10-of-13 free throws in notching her 15th 20-point game of the season. Kylee Shook came off the bench to add 14 on 6-of-7 shooting.

Sydney Lowrey's 12 points led the Eagles (14-14, 3-12), who shot just 41.5 percent. The Eagles also committed 24 turnovers, their fourth straight game with at least 20 miscues.