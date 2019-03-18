NEW YORK (AP) - Duke is back on top followed by Virginia and North Carolina to give the Atlantic Coast Conference a 1-2-3 showing in the final AP Top 25 poll this season.

The Blue Devils jumped from fifth to first Monday after winning last week's league tournament with the return of freshman star Zion Williamson from a knee sprain. That made Duke the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels stayed in their positions in what is believed to be the first time a conference has claimed the top three spots in the final AP poll.

Gonzaga fell from first to fourth, while Michigan State climbed to fifth.

Utah State was 25th for its first AP poll appearance since the final poll in 2011.

