De’Von Cooper Scores 19; Morehead St. Beats Murray St. 61-56

Morhead State snapped a four-game losing streak.

MURRAY, Ky. — De’Von Cooper registered 19 points and six rebounds as Morehead State narrowly defeated Murray State 61-56 on Saturday.

Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points for Morehead State (5-6, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. LJ Bryan chipped in 10 points. James Baker, Jr. had seven rebounds.

Tevin Brown had 17 points for the Racers (4-5, 1-3). Demond Robinson added eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.