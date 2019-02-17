CINCINNATI (AP) - Jarron Cumberland scored 27 points, matching his career high with six 3-pointers, and Cincinnati swept its season series with Wichita State, beating the Shockers 72-62 on Sunday.

The Bearcats (21-4, 10-2 American Athletic) took control with a late first-half run led by Cumberland, who scored 14 in the opening half. He hit the big baskets as Cincinnati stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Wichita State (12-12, 5-7) had its winning streak snapped at a season-high four games. Dexter Dennis led the Shockers with 14 points.

Cumberland had 14 points in the first half, which ended with the Bearcats ahead 34-24. Cumberland's 3-pointer started a 21-7 run that closed the half. Neither team shot well - Cincinnati made 30 percent from the field, Wichita State 21 percent.

The Bearcats pushed the lead to 14 points early in the second half. When Wichita State got the lead down to 46-40, Cumberland had a pair of free throws and three assists during a 12-3 run that blunted the comeback. The Bearcats led by as many as 19 points down the stretch.