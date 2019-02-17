ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals to help No. 4 UConn rout UCF 78-41 on Sunday.

She led five Huskies in double figures, including Christyn Williams who had all 12 of her points in the second half.

UConn (23-2, 11-0 American) forced 23 turnovers and jumped out to a 23-4 lead over the Knights led by Collier, who scored or assisted on 16 of the first 20 points the team scored. UCF (20-5, 9-3) responded with a 17-7 run but then went into a four-minute scoring drought and never recovered.

Kay Kay Wright scored 17 points for UCF, which didn't attempt a free throw until midway through the third quarter.