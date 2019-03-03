STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Josh Carlton scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds as UConn held off South Florida 60-58 on Sunday.

Alterique Gilbert added 15 for the Huskies (14-15, 5-11 American), who won despite failing to make a 3-point basket for the first time in more than nine years and 338 consecutive games.

David Collins had 17 points and Alexis Yetna added 15 for USF (18-11, 7-9 American), which had a chance to win or send the game into overtime.

But the Bulls long inbounds pass with 2.6 seconds left was intercepted by Gilbert, who had just made one of two free throws.

UConn had led 59-56 before Sidney Wilson fouled Collins on a 3-point attempt from the right wing with just 3.5 seconds left.

He missed the second of his three foul shots.