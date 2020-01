NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jomaru Brown scored 37 points, making 18 of 19 free throws including four in the final minute that provided the winning margin for Eastern Kentucky it its 92-88 victory over Tennessee State.

Brown was called for traveling with 17.2 seconds left and his team ahead by two.

But Tennessee State's Jy'lan Washington missed underneath and Brown grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made two final free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining.

Carlos Marshall led the Tigers with 22 points.