CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Tevin Brown poured in 29 points and added six assists and Murray State held off upset-minded Southeast Missouri State 96-91 in overtime.

Brown made two free throws with 1 second left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 78.

Jaiveon Eaves sank a 3-pointer 20 seconds into overtime and the Racers (13-5, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference) never trailed again.

Freshman DQ Nicholas sank 11 of 13 free throws and paced the Redhawks (4-15, 0-6) with 21 points.