PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored a season-high 29 points, Ahmed Hill added 14 and No. 22 Virginia Tech held off slumping Pittsburgh 70-64 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Blackshear overwhelmed the undersized Panthers, making his first six field goal attempts on his way to a nearly flawless performance that almost matched the career-best he posted in a victory over Pittsburgh last season. The junior made 8 of 9 shots from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line in addition to grabbing nine rebounds.

The Hokies (20-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won two straight following a two-game losing streak and avoided a letdown ahead of a visit from rival and fourth-ranked Virginia next week by fending off several surges by the Panthers.

Having Blackshear helped. He scored a career-high 31 on 12-of-16 shooting last year against Pitt and was even more efficient this time around. Jumpers. Putbacks. Layups. Dunks. He was dominant from nearly start to finish no matter who the undersized Panthers threw at him.

Though Pitt (12-14, 2-11) kept scrapping - at one point 6-3, 185-pound freshman Trey McGowens threw Blackshear to the floor as the two battled for a loose ball - the Panthers dropped their ninth straight.

Xavier Johnson led Pitt with 18 points. Sidy N'Dir chipped in 12 points and six rebounds but every time the Panthers appeared ready to make a push, the Hokies responded. When Johnson's 3-pointer drew the Panthers within 48-46 with 7:28 to go in the second half, Virginia Tech knocked down three straight 3s of its own -including one by Blackshear to extend the advantage to 59-47.

Pitt eventually got within 63-56 on a pair of free throws by Johnson with 1:58 remaining and created a turnover in the backcourt when N'Dir stepped in front of a pass. Panther guard Kham Davis drove to the basket for a layup but the bucket was waved off when officials called Davis for a charge.

Blackshear immediately converted two free throws at the other end to make it 65-56 and Virginia Tech did just enough down the stretch to win their fourth consecutive meeting with the Panthers.